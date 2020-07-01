Lake Zurich man charged with sex assault, possessing child porn

A 51-year-old Lake Zurich man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old and possessing child pornography, police said Wednesday.

A judge set bail for Gary A. Zimmer, of the 0-100 block of Lakeview Place, at $250,000, according to a news release issued by Lake Zurich police.

On April 21, Barrington police informed Lake Zurich detectives that Zimmer had engaged in a conversation on a dating app with a 15-year-old from Barrington. According to the news release, no sexual activity happened between Zimmer and that teen.

Detectives from both departments spoke to Zimmer later, and he admitted to possessing child pornography and photographing another juvenile he knew, according to the release. Detectives found pictures on Zimmer's phone taken at his residence in Lake Zurich, police said.

Police said they also uncovered evidence -- through interviews and an examination of Zimmer's electronic devices -- of the sexual assault of a different 15-year-old at Zimmer's residence in Lake Zurich and at an address in Volo.

Zimmer remains at Lake County jail.

Anyone with information on the case should call Detective Greg Pilaski at (847) 719-1690, ext. 6136.