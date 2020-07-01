July 1 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration shows a COVID-19 cell as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control

Since the outbreak began, there have been 73,724 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Wednesday. There have been 3,548 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County had 38,351 cases and 1,970 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 52,560 cases and 2,611 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,759 cases and 98 deaths in Des Plaines, 829 cases and 55 deaths in Wheeling, 707 cases and 17 deaths in Palatine, 686 cases and 20 deaths in Streamwood, 666 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 596 cases and 16 deaths in Schaumburg, 551 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 552 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 514 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 499 cases and 17 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 378 cases and 37 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 350 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 351 cases and 39 deaths in Northbrook, 273 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 123 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 9,086 cases and 468 deaths as of Wednesday.

• Top counts: 833 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 775 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 668 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 531 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 532 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 523 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 409 cases and 23 deaths in Lombard, 346 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 309 cases and 33 deaths in Elmhurst, 280 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 253 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 251 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 170 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 9,761 cases and 396 deaths on its website as of Wednesday.

• Top counts: 2,690 to 2,694 in Waukegan, 595 to 599 in Round Lake Beach, 380 to 384 in Mundelein, 305 to 309 in Gurnee, 240 to 244 in Round Lake, 185 to 189 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 165 to 169 in Vernon Hills, 170 to 174 in Wauconda, 170 to 174 in Lake Zurich, 130 to 134 in Libertyville, 95 to 99 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,792 cases with 272 deaths on its website Wednesday.

• Top counts: 3,395 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,900 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 754 in Carpentersville, 316 in St. Charles, 290 in South Elgin, 210 in North Aurora, 186 in Geneva, 130 in Batavia, and 52 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,069 cases and 97 deaths, according to the health department Wednesday.

Will County

• 6,686 cases and 319 deaths, according to the health department's website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 399 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 67 in Aurora (Will County portion).