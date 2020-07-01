Gurnee police officer charged with felony domestic battery

A Gurnee police officer faces multiple felony charges stemming from an investigation into domestic battery allegations, police said Wednesday.

Officer Michael Stoner turned himself in at the Lake County jail Wednesday to face charges of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and domestic battery, according to Gurnee police. The most serious charge is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to seven years in prison, if he is convicted.

Gurnee police did not provide any details about the accusations, including when the alleged offenses occurred or the reported victim's relationship to Stoner. They also did not provide an age or hometown for the officer.

After the allegations surfaced, police said, Stoner was placed on administrative leave and he will remain on leave during court proceedings. There is no indication the alleged offenses occurred while Stoner was on duty, police added.

"We take this matter very seriously, and will continue to cooperate any way we can," Police Chief Brian Smith said in a written statement Wednesday. "We remain mindful of the fact that there is a presumption of innocence for all defendants. Therefore we will have no comment on the alleged charges and will allow the matter to proceed through the legal system."

Stoner is scheduled to appear in court on the case July 28.