Feder: With no savior in sight, Tribune loses reporter David Jackson

David Jackson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter who spearheaded a valiant effort to find a benevolent owner for the Chicago Tribune, has resigned after 29 years at the newspaper, Robert Feder writes.

Earlier this year Jackson and colleague Gary Marx wrote an op-ed for the New York Times in which they pleaded for "a civic-minded local owner or group of owners" to rescue the Tribune from what they called "avaricious destruction" by New York-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Jackson's departure comes as Alden is poised to become majority stockholder of Tribune Publishing.

