20-somethings constitute nearly 17% of coronavirus cases in Illinois

Cases of COVID-19 climbed by 828 Wednesday, the highest number since Friday, and deaths rose by 30, officials said.

That leaves the state with 144,013 cases of the respiratory disease and 6,951 people who have perished from the virus, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. The daily increase in virus cases Friday was 857.

Wednesday's tally of new cases is higher than the 14-day average of 702. Deaths in the last 24 hours were lower than the 14-day average of 35, however.

Of those infected with the virus, young Illinoisans in their 20s and 30s constitute about one-third of cases.

People in their 20s "now account for a larger percentage of identified cases than they did previously," said physician Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital.

With summer in full swing and entertainment venues reopening, many in their 20s are socializing in crowded spots like bars now that Illinois has lifted restrictions on indoor public dining and gatherings. That's a concern, especially if people are close together and not wearing masks, Bauer warned.

"We do see young, healthy people that can get severely ill with COVID-19," Bauer said, adding that the risk is higher for older adults and people with underlying health problems like high blood pressure, obesity or diabetes, for example.

Illinoisans in their 20s comprised 16.6% of virus cases and those in their 30s comprised 16.5% for a total of 33%, according to IDPH data. Deaths from the virus in those age groups are 2% of the state's total.

People 70 and older now make up 14% of the state's caseload, and comprise 68% of the deaths from COVID-19.

Also Wednesday, an additional 33,090 COVID-19 tests were performed with 2.5% of them having positive results, compared to the seven-day average of 2.6%.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19, a key indicator, stood at 1,511 as of Tuesday, under the seven-day average of 1,525.

Last week, the state upgraded from Phase 3 of a five-stage reopening plan to Phase 4, which relaxes many restrictions such as allowing movie theaters to open and people to gather in groups of 50 or less. Face masks are required in public areas.

"The take-away for younger adults is that they also have a responsibility in helping all of our communities suppress this pandemic," Bauer said. "They need to follow the guidelines such as masking when they cannot be appropriately physically distant."

Wednesday's data come amid concerns about rising cases in states like Arizona, Florida, California and Texas, which eased stay at home rules earlier than Illinois. Concerns about a surge of infections has caused governors in those states to pull back and reinstitute some closures. California's governor, for example, closed bars and restaurants in some counties Wednesday.