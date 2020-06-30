State reports 23 more dead from COVID-19, another 724 infected

State health officials are reporting 23 more people have died from COVID-19 infections and 724 more Illinois residents have become infected.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 6,923 since the outbreak began, with 143,185 Illinois residents having been infected as well.

Meanwhile, hospitals are reporting almost 60 new COVID-19 admissions and almost 30 more of those patients in intensive care compared to the day before.