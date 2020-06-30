Pingree Grove village manager leaving after just over a year

The Pingree Grove village board decided Monday night to keep Dean Frieders, who'd served as village manager since June 2019, as a full-time consultant through July 15, after which Frieders will be a part-time consultant to help with the new village manager's transition. Courtesy of Dean Frieders

Pingree Grove is hiring a recruiting firm to look for a new village manager after Dean Frieders announced he's leaving for a job out of state.

Frieders was hired June 1, 2019, as the village's first manager in six years at an annual salary of $182,000. He'd been the contracted village attorney for more than a decade. Frieders said he was recruited for his new job and he's leaving the village on good terms.

"This transition for me is not in any way a transition away from the village. They have a really talented staff and village board, and some fantastic opportunities ahead."

Village President Steve Wiedmeyer said the village board decided Monday night to keep Frieders on as a full-time consultant starting today through July 15, after which Frieders will be a part-time consultant to help with the new village manager's transition.

"Obviously it came as a shock to us," Wiedmeyer said. "Obviously he has an opportunity that has presented itself in his life and, like any of us, he's going to take that opportunity. It's all part of business," he said.

Like all municipalities, Pingree Grove faces revenues losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, village officials say more funding is needed for the police department, including having two police officers per shift, competitive wages, more equipment and vehicle upgrades. Voters, however, rejected a proposed property tax increase in April; another referendum is planned, probably in the spring, Wiedmeyer said.

"It's just the flat out, honest-to-God truth that we cannot continue to operate at these levels with the tax rate we have. It's financially, physically impossible," he said.

Pingree Grove's population is estimated to have doubled since 2010, when just over 4,500 people were counted. The village expects to receive more state and federal funds after the 2020 Census, which has been delayed by the pandemic.

The village also will have to form a police pension fund at the 5,000-resident mark, as required by law for towns with full-time police officers.

Frieders praised the village board's decision to contract with the Northbrook consulting firm GovHR USA to find someone with experience in local government.

"The village has a number of critical challenges and opportunities in the next few months," he said.