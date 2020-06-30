June 30 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 73,354 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Tuesday. There have been 3,537 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 38,182 cases and 1,967 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 52,354 cases and 2,598 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,750 cases and 97 deaths in Des Plaines, 825 cases and 55 deaths in Wheeling, 698 cases and 17 deaths in Palatine, 683 cases and 20 deaths in Streamwood, 666 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 594 cases and 16 deaths in Schaumburg, 549 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 550 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 514 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 489 cases and 16 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 376 cases and 37 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 349 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 349 cases and 39 deaths in Northbrook, 272 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 123 cases and 18 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 9,036 cases and 466 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 830 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 774 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 662 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 530 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 530 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 518 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 406 cases and 23 deaths in Lombard, 343 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 301 cases and 33 deaths in Elmhurst, 275 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 252 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 247 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 168 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 9,690 cases and 393 deaths on its website.

• Top counts as of Monday: 2,655 to 2,659 in Waukegan, 590 to 594 in Round Lake Beach, 370 to 374 in Mundelein, 300 to 304 in Gurnee, 180 to 184 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 165 to 169 in Vernon Hills, 165 to 169 in Wauconda, 155 to 159 in Lake Zurich, 130 to 134 in Libertyville, 85 to 89 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,729 cases with 266 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 3,379 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,889 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 749 in Carpentersville, 313 in St. Charles, 288 in South Elgin, 207 in North Aurora, 183 in Geneva, 125 in Batavia, and 51 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,045 cases and 97 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County

• 6,686 cases and 319 deaths, according to the health department's website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 399 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 67 in Aurora (Will County portion).