Hawthorn District 73 hires new assistant superintendent for finance

LeeAnn Taylor will join Vernon Hills-based Hawthorn School District 73 as its new assistant superintendent of finance and business operations beginning Wednesday, district officials announced.

She succeeds Abe Singh, who has taken a position with another school district.

"Ms. Taylor's track record and credentials are outstanding," District 73 Superintendent Peter Hannigan said in an announcement Tuesday. "During interviews, she stood out due to her sharp skills in strategic planning, problem solving and other proficiencies that will serve us well, especially as we prepare to reopen our buildings for the 2020-2021 school year."

Taylor previously served for four years as director of fiscal services and asset management at Barrington Area Unit School District 220. She also served for four years as the director of media services in District 220.

Prior to her work with District 220, she served as the career and technical education department chair for Grayslake High School District 127 and taught business at District 127, New Trier Township High School District 203, Mundelein High School District 120 and McHenry Elementary School District 15.

Taylor received her Chief School Business Official Illinois Licensure from Northern Illinois University, a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from National Louis University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Education from Illinois State University.