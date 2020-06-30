Feder: iHeartMedia launches 24/7 Black Information Network today

Radio giant iHeartMedia announced the launch today of a full-time national audio network "dedicated exclusively to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of news coverage with a Black voice and perspective."

BIN: Black Information Network will be headed by Tony Coles, former senior vice president of programming for iHeartMedia Chicago. Coles, who most recently was executive vice president of programming for the company's west region, will be based in Chicago as president of BIN.

Tanita Myers, former director of operations for "The Tom Joyner Morning Show," will serve as director of news operations for BIN.

In Chicago, the 24/7 all-news service will be heard on the HD-2 subchannel of WVAZ 102.7-FM, the urban adult-contemporary station. In addition BIN will become the news service for V103 and urban contemporary WGCI 107.5-FM.

