COVID-19 restrictions remain in place in Lake County forest preserves for holiday weekend

Enjoy those Fourth of July weekend cookouts and picnics.

Just don't enjoy them at Lake County forest preserves, which normally would be bustling with such activities.

"Over the three-day holiday weekend, preserves are traditionally full of visitors having cookouts, picnics and larger family gatherings," Lake County Forest Preserve District Executive Director Ty Kovach said Tuesday. "Unfortunately, that will not be the case this year because of COVID-19 concerns. Instead, we're encouraging people to celebrate at home since permitted events and picnic shelter rentals are not allowed in the preserves at this time."

The district is asking preserve and trail visitors to limit the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to follow health and safety guidelines:

• Bring your own alcohol-based hand sanitizer and face coverings.

• If you see the parking lot is full, find another nearby preserve.

• Before exiting or entering your car, wait until the area near your car is clear of nearby people.

• Stay six feet apart.

• Trail groups of two or more should walk in single file and move to the right shoulder when passing or approaching others.

• Clean up pet waste on trails and in parking lots.

Kovach said preserves and trails will be closely monitored "to ensure safety rules, social distancing and other public health guidelines are being followed."

Lake County forest preserves are open from 6:30 a.m. until sunset.