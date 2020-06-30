Cook County prosecutors won't pursue minor, protest-related offenses

Protesters charged with disorderly behavior, curfew violations and other minor offenses related to civil rights protests that occurred in Chicago and some suburbs following the killing of George Floyd will not face charges, Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx announced Tuesday.

Cook County prosecutors will review incidents of unlawful gathering, criminal trespass to state supported land, disorderly conduct, public demonstration and curfew violations on a case-by-case basis to determine if public safety demands charges, she said.

The new policy applies to peaceful behavior, Fox said in a prepared statement. Violent behavior will be prosecuted, she said.

"We have the right to peacefully protest for change," she said, "but those choosing to exploit this moment, by causing harm and damage, will be held accountable."