'Chess Mentors' available online

Students interested in learning to play chess or improve their chess skill can join "The Pairings Project" of Invest in Chess, a service-based chess advocacy initiative by students and alumni from the University of Chicago.

Students from throughout the suburbs can sign up to be paired with chess tutoring from a "Chess Mentor," who can meet online with the student weekly, via means like Zoom.

Parents or teachers can fill out an online form to provide their student's name, grade, school and United States Chess Federation rating, if applicable, and to request connection with a Chess Mentor.

For details, email investinchess@gmail.com.