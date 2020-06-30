 

Additional pot licenses delayed indefinitely

  • Gov. J.B. Pritzker has delayed issuing new licenses to grow, transport and infuse cannabis products.

Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 6/30/2020 9:21 PM

Blaming the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday issued an executive order delaying new licenses to grow, transport and infuse cannabis products.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture, which regulates cannabis cultivation facilities, will announce when the licenses will be issued, according to Pritzker's order. The licenses, which were expected to be awarded Wednesday, include 40 for both craft growers and infusers and an undetermined number for transporters.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The delayed licenses are the first prioritized for so-called social equity in an effort to bolster minority participation in the state's overwhelmingly white pot industry.

• This story was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

