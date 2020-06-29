Wheeling police investigating violent robbery of video game store

Wheeling police are searching for a man and woman wanted in connection with the violent robbery of a video game store Friday night.

Officers were called to GameStop at 1566 E. Lake-Cook Road at about 7:49 p.m. Friday for a report of a robbery, police said.

Their investigation found that an employee had been beaten and robbed by two people during an apparently fraudulent transaction in which they'd tried to sell a Sony PS4 video game console to the store, police said.

During the transaction, the male offender reportedly stole a bank bag containing cash from the employee and fled the store with the female offender.

Officers later learned that two people matching the suspects' descriptions had earlier been involved in another fraudulent transaction, purchasing a game console from a GameStop in Vernon Hills using counterfeit money, according to police.

The employee of the Wheeling store suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment, police said.

The first offender in the robbery is described as a Black or Hispanic man, 18 to 21 years old, with a tall and slender build, medium-length dreadlocks or curly hair, and multiple tattoos on his left arm. He was wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts.

The second offender is described as a Black or Hispanic female with light skin and a short and heavy build. She wore a gray shirt and black pants.