Police: Man who fled to Poland in 1995 after fatal crash arrested, back in Lake County

A man facing a reckless homicide charge and who had fled to Poland to avoid prosecution in 1995, has been extradited and returned to Lake County after an extensive effort by police to bring him to justice.

Local officers and officials at the U.S. Embassy in Poland, U.S. Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs and the FBI worked several years to find Marek Josko. Josko, 66, was finally arrested in February in a city in far southeastern Poland called Przemysl.

Because of the global pandemic, Josko's extradition was held up until June 25 when the U.S. Marshals Service transported him from Poland to Midway International Airport and turned him over to Lake County sheriff's deputies, Lake Forest Police said in a news release Monday.

On Saturday, a Lake County judge set Josko's bail at $1 million, which means he'll need to pay $100,000 to be released before the trial.

He will next be in court July 21.

Josko has been on the run since Dec. 19, 1995 when he boarded a plane from Chicago to Warsaw to avoid prosecution for his role in the death of a man named Dennis Bourassa in a crash Josko was involved in 10 days earlier, according to Lake Forest Police.

Early in the morning of Dec. 9, 1995, several witnesses saw Josko driving a vehicle the wrong way on the northbound lanes of Route 41, just north of Deerpath Road in Lake Forest, which caused a crash with another vehicle. That caused a second collision, which involved Dennis Bourassa, who sustained serious head injuries and later died as a result, according to police.

Josko admitted to police at the time he had been driving the vehicle, and a blood test showed his blood alcohol concentration was .019 percent, over the then-legal limit of .10.

Josko was initially charged with a DUI and released on bond while police investigated whether his actions had led to Bourassa's death. On Dec. 18, 1995, a Lake County judge signed an arrest warrant for Josko for the charge of reckless homicide. Police were unable to locate Josko in Poland, and the case became a "cold case" until 2013, according to Lake Forest Police.

In 2014, Lake Forest Police Detective Mark Senger was contacted by Lake County State's Attorney Mike Nerheim who asked him to look into the Josko case as part of an effort to follow up on cold cases, especially any that involved a death, according to the news release.

Senger spent countless hours working with local, state, federal and international law enforcement agencies in an effort to locate Josko and bring him to justice, according to Lake Forest Police. Senger also kept in contact with Bourassa's widow and family and the officers who worked the case in 1995, the release said.