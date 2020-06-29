June 29 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Since the outbreak began, there have been 72,979 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Monday. There have been 3,527 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 37,972 cases and 1,961 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 52,150 cases and 2,593 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,748 cases and 97 deaths in Des Plaines, 823 cases and 55 deaths in Wheeling, 692 cases and 17 deaths in Palatine, 683 cases and 20 deaths in Streamwood, 659 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 595 cases and 16 deaths in Schaumburg, 546 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 544 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 512 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 488 cases and 12 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 374 cases and 36 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 348 cases and 16 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 348 cases and 39 deaths in Northbrook, 269 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 123 cases and 18 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,996 cases and 465 deaths as of Monday.

• Top counts: 830 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 772 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 662 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 529 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 527 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 514 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 403 cases and 23 deaths in Lombard, 339 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 300 cases and 33 deaths in Elmhurst, 272 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 252 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 246 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 166 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 9,690 cases and 393 deaths on its website.

• Top counts as of Monday: 2,655 to 2,659 in Waukegan, 590 to 594 in Round Lake Beach, 370 to 374 in Mundelein, 300 to 304 in Gurnee, 180 to 184 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 165 to 169 in Vernon Hills, 165 to 169 in Wauconda, 155 to 159 in Lake Zurich, 130 to 134 in Libertyville, 85 to 89 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,683 cases with 266 deaths on its website Monday.

• Top counts: 3,361 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,878 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 749 in Carpentersville, 308 in St. Charles, 288 in South Elgin, 206 in North Aurora, 180 in Geneva, 123 in Batavia, and 51 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 1,999 cases and 97 deaths, according to the health department Sunday.

Will County

• 6,608 cases and 319 deaths, according to the health department's website Monday.

• Cases per town include 396 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 67 in Aurora (Will County portion).