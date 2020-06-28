State confirms 646 more COVID-19 cases Sunday, 15 more deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday that 646 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state and 15 more people have died from the coronavirus.

Statewide, 141,723 people in 101 of the state's 102 counties have now tested positive for the virus, and 6,888 have died.

The latest figures come as the state on Sunday reported 23,789 tests in the previous 24 hours, for a total of 1,544,978.