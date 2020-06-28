June 28 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

State data shows that slightly more than half the state's COVID-19 cases and deaths have occurred in the suburbs. NIAID-RML via AP, File

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 72,633 cases in the suburbs, 51.2% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Sunday. There have been 3,525 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51.1% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Saturday, suburban Cook County had 37,805 cases and 1,960 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 51,950 cases and 2,567 fatalities.

DuPage County• The county reported 8,951 cases and 469 deaths as of Sunday.

Lake County• The county listed 9,644 cases and 415 deaths.

Kane County• The county had 7,626 cases with 265 deaths as of Sunday.

McHenry County• 1,999 cases and 97 deaths, according to state health officials Sunday.

Will County• 6,608 cases and 319 deaths, according to the state health department's website Sunday.