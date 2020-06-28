Elk Grove Village cancels Hometown Parade for 2020

The annual Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade is canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

Elk Grove Village organizers of the Hometown Parade scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, have canceled the event in light of COVID-19.

"It's a sad choice, but with the social distancing requirements and groups getting together, you can't march bands six feet apart as they're trying to play," said Village Trustee Nancy Czarnik. "The board and our committee decided that it would be best to see what happens and wait 'til next year."

The parade committee will keep the same theme, "My Favorite Things," and Grand Marshal, the Elk Grove Village Community Character Coalition, when the parade is set to return next year.

Organizers of the village's annual Oktoberfest, scheduled for the same weekend, haven't yet decided the fate of that event.