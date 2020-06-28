Car crashes into signpost on I-90 in Schaumburg

Illinois State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred at around 7 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Roselle Road and the Motorola Center in Schaumburg.

State troopers responded to the scene where a vehicle was traveling east on I-90 when for unknown reasons the driver of that vehicle lost control, then traveled up the embankment and struck an overhead signpost before the vehicle came to rest on its roof. The eastbound lanes of I-90 were shut down for the investigation. The westbound lanes remained open for traffic.