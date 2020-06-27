 

State reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths, 786 new cases

 
Daily Herald Staff report
Updated 6/27/2020 7:50 PM

State health officials said Saturday that 26 more Illinois residents have died from the COVID-19 virus, while 786 new cases were reported.

The new numbers bring the total of known coronavirus cases in Illinois to 141,077 and the death toll to 6,873.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Illinois Department of Public Health also said state has processed 30,237 new tests, bringing the total to more than 1.5 million Illinoisans who have taken the COVID-19 test. The test positivity rate over the past week remained at 3%.

The new numbers come as the state begins the transition into Phase 4 of Gov. JB Pritzker's reopening plan. That plan, which allow gyms, theaters and museums to open with restrictions, as well as indoor dining, Capacities are capped, masks are encouraged and other social distancing protocols remain in effect under the plan

