June 27 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 72,377 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Saturday. There have been 3,515 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Saturday, suburban Cook County had 37,679 cases and 1,956 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 51,728 cases and 2,580 fatalities.

DuPage County• The county reported 8,919 cases and 468 deaths as of Saturday.

Lake County• The county listed 9,608 cases and 414 deaths.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,604 cases with 264 deaths Saturday.

• 1,991 cases and 97 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• 6,577 cases and 316 deaths, according to the health department's website Friday.