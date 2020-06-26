Teachers, parents share mixed feelings about students wearing masks when schools reopen this fall

Wearing face masks for long periods of time can be challenging even for adults.

So how realistic is it to expect kindergartners through 12th-graders to keep masks on for nearly seven hours a day when school resumes next fall?

Suburban parents and teachers say they have mixed feelings about students returning to classrooms under COVID-19-era social distancing requirements, which include wearing masks indoors. Some are worried prolonged use of masks might not be safe, while others fear younger students and those with special needs might have trouble following the rules.

The Illinois State Board of Education released reopening guidelines Tuesday strongly emphasizing providing in-person instruction for all students. The new rules allow for a combination of in-class and remote learning, staggered schedules and students attending different days.

They also call for frequent hand-washing, a cap on 50-person gatherings per room, social distancing when possible, intensive cleaning and mandatory health screenings with temperature checks. The state aims to provide 2.5 million free cloth masks for students and teachers statewide.

Among the concerns is whether students can wear masks safely while exercising or engaged in sports without getting overheated or dehydrated, said Jenn Wills, of Naperville, an elementary physical education teacher in Indian Prairie Unit District 204.

"P.E. is hands-on and we are usually close," Wills said. "Our gyms are not air-conditioned. When we go back in the fall, it will be very warm. That's a bit of a concern for me. I personally haven't done any exercising wearing a mask."

Wills said she and her peers are anxious about social distancing with large class sizes and a shortage of school nurses and other health resources.

Many suburban school districts have been awaiting the state guidance to finalize plans for the fall and expect to roll out next steps in July.

Parent Sara Sadat, of Lisle, worries her 7-year-old daughter, Myra, might have a harder time with wearing a mask than her older siblings.

"We have sewn, constructed and even ordered a series of them, and she is a bit fidgety," said Sadat, who is more concerned schools won't have enough support staff to help younger students practice mask-wearing and good hygiene.

Meanwhile, Sadat's daughter Zoya, a soon-to-be freshman at Lisle High School, and son Yunus, who is starting junior high, are eager to resume learning without household distractions.

"(Zoya) craves structure and is happily looking forward to wearing a mask at school," Sadat said. "Yunus is looking forward to participating in some fall and winter sports offered at the junior high."

Parents modeling proper safety etiquette for younger students is crucial to the reopening being successful. But they also have to make it fun, says Carrie Rafalski, of Hoffman Estates, an early childhood teacher with the Hoffman Estates Park District's half-day preschool program for 3- and 4-year-olds.

"I have a hard enough time getting them to stop picking their nose, much less leaving their mask alone," said Rafalski, adding many preschools aren't requiring children 5 years and younger to wear masks.

"There's definitely going to be a big adjustment period," Rafalski said. "There are books available geared toward young children about masks. We will need to make it a fun game. With time and practice it will become a normal part of life."

Lindsay Combs, of East Dundee, said her 2- and 4-year-old sons don't mind wearing masks for eight hours a day, five days a week while attending an in-home day care.

"At the beginning, they pretended to play doctor or superhero," said Combs, a nurse who works with patients on dialysis and must herself wear masks for work. "I've tried to explain this to concerned parents. If a 2-year-old can do it, surely your school-age children will be fine."

Combs said having fitted masks helps limit fidgeting and her sons never had any problems keeping them on all day, apart from getting occasional dry nose.

State guidelines currently don't address the unique challenges for special needs students who might need alternative options to wearing masks, said parent Kim Ketcham, of Kildeer.

Ketcham's 16-year-old son, Adam, is autistic and a soon-to-be junior at Lake Zurich High School. While he uses masks now for outdoor activities, it sometimes becomes too much for him to handle, she said.

"Wearing a mask for six to seven hours a day, I don't know how that's going to work," Ketchum said. "A lot of kids with special needs have sensory issues. They might not be able to tolerate that."

Schools need the state and local health authorities to provide further guidance for special populations with alternatives like face shields, physical barriers, and allowing frequent breaks between periods taken into consideration, if those students are expected to return to classrooms, Ketchum said.

"It is not one size fits all," Ketchum said. "Everybody is going to get mask fatigue at some point and I'm worried that kids with sensory issues are going to get it a lot faster than others. I just want to make sure that we are providing reasonable and realistic expectations to keep everybody safe."