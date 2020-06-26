June 26 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Courtesy of the CDCThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope.

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 72,088 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Friday. There have been 3,510 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 37,557 cases and 1,951 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 51,511 cases and 2,575 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,719 cases and 97 deaths in Des Plaines, 820 cases and 52 deaths in Wheeling, 685 cases and 17 deaths in Palatine, 679 cases and 20 deaths in Streamwood, 650 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 584 cases and 16 deaths in Schaumburg, 541 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 530 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 507 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 481 cases and 14 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 371 cases and 37 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 347 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 342 cases and 39 deaths in Northbrook, 266 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 124 cases and 17 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,829 cases and 459 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 819 cases and 10 deaths in Addison, 773 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 660 cases and 10 deaths in Glendale Heights, 528 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 520 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 513 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 394 cases and 22 deaths in Lombard, 329 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 289 cases and 32 deaths in Elmhurst, 271 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 251 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 244 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 162 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 9,561 cases and 382 deaths on its website.

• Top counts as of Friday: 2,640 to 2,644 in Waukegan, 585 to 589 in Round Lake Beach, 370 to 374 in Mundelein, 300 to 304 in Gurnee, 180 to 184 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 165 to 169 in Vernon Hills, 165 to 169 in Wauconda, 145 to 149 in Lake Zurich, 120 to 124 in Libertyville, 85 to 89 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,638 cases with 262 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 3,359 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,865 in Elgin (Kane portion), 745 in Carpentersville, 306 in St. Charles, 286 in South Elgin, 204 in North Aurora, 176 in Geneva, 117 in Batavia, and 51 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,982 cases and 96 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• 6,542 cases and 316 deaths, according to the health department's website Friday.

• Cases per town include 391 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 67 in Aurora (Will County portion).