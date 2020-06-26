Feder: Colleagues to honor Pam Zekman with virtual tributes

Pam Zekman, the legendary investigative reporter who lost her job last month after 39 years at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2, will be honored by her colleagues with virtual tributes to be posted online at 7 p.m. Sunday. (Here is the link.) Former CBS 2 anchorman Bill Kurtis will host a retrospective of her work, including a few words from Zekman. A second video will feature a montage of remembrances from former co-workers. Over her illustrious career with the Chicago Tribune, Sun-Times and CBS 2, Zekman earned two Pulitzer Prizes, two Peabody Awards, two duPont-Columbia Awards and 24 Emmy Awards. Read more at robertfeder.com.