Aurora to publicly review police training and use-of-force policies

Aurora will conduct a public review of its police department's use-of-force and training policies in the wake of protests calling for an end to police brutality.

Community meetings have been scheduled for next month so residents can review the policies, talk with city officials and suggest changes.

"We're literally going to go point by point" though the policies, city spokesman Clayton Muhammad said. "We're going to have a discussion."

On Thursday, officials invited residents to register for the 10 "review and recommendation" sessions -- five on force policies and five on training policies. As of Friday afternoon, one session had reached its 30-person limit.

"People want to help to lead this conversation," Muhammad said. "They want to be part of this change."

The meetings on force and training are part of the first phase of the city's CHANGE Reform Initiative, which is aimed at "strengthening police and community relations through multiple collaborative actions."

CHANGE is an acronym for "Community Helping Aurora's Necessary Growth and Empowerment."

In addition to the meetings, the city is conducting an audit on body cameras for police officers. Officials also are researching the implementation of a civilian review board, which would be involved in disciplining officers.

"We're interviewing and meeting with civilian review board organizers throughout the country," Muhammad said.

He said reports on body cameras, the civilian review board and feedback from residents will be presented Aug. 11 to the city council. Some proposals may need to be approved by the council to be implemented.

Meanwhile, Mayor Richard Irvin said in a statement there will be other phases of the CHANGE Reform Initiative.

"Chief (Kristen) Ziman, Deputy Chief (Keith) Cross and our teams are more than ready to move forward with our residents," Irvin said. "Change won't happen overnight, but we are all committed to listening, sharing, learning throughout this process and into the future."

Visit aurora-il.org/CHANGE to register for the "review and recommendation" sessions. Held at Aurora City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place, each two-hour meeting can accommodate up to 30 residents.

For anyone who can't attend, the city will start taking online comments on July 8.