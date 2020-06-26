Aurora man charged with civil unrest in Naperville protest
Updated 6/26/2020 10:24 AM
An Aurora man is facing federal civil unrest charges after being accused of throwing an incendiary device at a Naperville police vehicle during protests in that city earlier this month.
Christian Rea, 19, was arrested Thursday, federal officials said.
Rea is accused of throwing an explosive or incendiary device at a Naperville police car and officers in the vicinity. Authorities said the device exploded and caused panic among fellow protesters.
If convicted, Rea could face a maximum of five years in federal prison.
