Tollway offers temporary amnesty program and lowers violation fees

The Illinois tollway board approved an amnesty program through the end of 2020 for unpaid tolls and violations. Daily Herald File Photo

Tollway customers with outstanding fines will get a break from excessive fees with new policies that include a temporary amnesty program approved by board directors Thursday.

The move allows "a more equitable tolling process -- one that work for customers and not against them," Executive Director Jose Alvarez said at a virtual committee meeting.

Starting on July 1, any existing fees and fines related to unpaid tolls would be greatly reduced through the end of December.

Customers would be required to pay the actual toll amount plus a $3 fine per violation instead of hefty fees of $20 and up to $50 that have caused much criticism of the agency over the years. Payments can be made at illinoistollway.

The amnesty lasts for six months and includes drivers facing collection proceedings.

In addition, the tollway is forgiving any unpaid fines and fees incurred between March 9 and Thursday in recognition of stresses and "severe economic disruption" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are still expected to pay the missed toll amounts

Going forward, the tollway is lowering its violation fees. Up until now, three missed tolls in a year could trigger a fine of $20 per violation. That will be lowered to $3 with a $5 if unpaid in 60 days.

Tollway drivers still have 14 days to pay a missed toll online without incurring any penalties.

"This is moving in the right direction," tollway director and Western Springs Mayor Alice Gallagher said.