Tollway moving toward fine forgiveness and temporary amnesty program

The Illinois tollway board is considering an amnesty program through the end of 2020 for unpaid tolls and violations. Daily Herald File Photo

Tollway customers with outstanding fines will get a break from excessive fees with a temporary amnesty program that would go into effect immediately if the board approves it later today.

The program would forgive any unpaid fines and fees incurred between March 9 and today in recognition of stresses and "severe economic disruption" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move allows "a more equitable tolling process -- one that work for customers and not against them," Executive Director Jose Alvarez said at a virtual committee meeting this morning.

After today, any fees and fines related to unpaid tolls would be greatly reduced through the end of December.

Customers would be required to pay the actual toll amount plus a $3 fine per incursion instead of hefty fees of up to $20 per violation that can accumulate and have caused much criticism of the agency over the years.

"This is moving in the right direction," tollway director and Western Springs Mayor Alice Gallagher said.