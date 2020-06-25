Sugar Grove woman charged with DUI, damaging squad car

Calls from concerned motorists resulted in the DUI arrest this week of a Sugar Grove woman, who later was accused of damaging a squad car and video camera, according to prosecutors and court records.

Jolie R. Dubinski, 49, of the 100 block of Goldenrod Drive, faces felony charges of aggravated DUI/no insurance and criminal damage to state supported property, along with misdemeanor charges of resisting a police officer and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident Tuesday, prosecutors said.

About 4 p.m., several motorists called police to report a driver who ran a stop sign and nearly caused a crash at Bunker Road and Main Street in Blackberry Township, and also shouted threats and racial slurs at other drivers.

Kane County Sheriff's deputies pulled over Dubinski, noted an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and found 11 empty 1.7-ounce liquor bottles in the vehicle.

The deputy noted multiple signs of impairment and arrested her. Dubinski also is accused of damaging the rear video camera and other parts of the squad car's interior, causing an estimated $1,300 in damage, and making racial epithets and threats, prosecutors said.

Dubinski is next due in court July 15. If convicted of the most severe charges, she faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to five years in prison.

She is held at the Kane County jail on $25,000 bail, meaning she must post $2,500 to be released while the case is pending.