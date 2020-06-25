Sears Centre drive-in premieres with 'The Goonies'

Moviegoers Thursday night took their DeLoreans and other vehicles back in time to 1985 -- when you could watch a film like "The Goonies" somewhere other than your home.

Just hours before the start of Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan allowed the limited reopening of some indoor movie theaters, the parking lot of the Sears Centre Arena provided a drive-in experience featuring the 35-year-old adventure comedy.

Upcoming screenings from this second Chicago Drive-In location (the other is in Bridgeview) include "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "Trading Places" on Friday; "Toy Story 4" and "The Blues Brothers" on Saturday; "Beetlejuice" on Monday; "Moana" on Tuesday; "The Princess Bride" on Wednesday; "The Sandlot" on Thursday, July 2; "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Dazed and Confused" on Friday, July 3; and "Independence Day" on Independence Day.

Tickets and further information are available at chicagodrivein.com.