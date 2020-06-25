 

Sears Centre drive-in premieres with 'The Goonies'

  • Getting ready to watch "The Goonies" are Joe Murray of Arlington Heights with his wife Kate and kids, Rory, 5, Abby, 9, Nuala, 7 and Maura, 11, outside the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates on Thursday.

  • The new drive-in theater in the Sears Centre parking in Hoffman Estates hosted over 75 cars jammed packed with parents and their kids.

  • Lincoln Curley, 9, of Des Plaines looks to find a comfortable spot on the roof of his parents car as he prepares to watch "The Goonies" at the drive-in outside the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates on Thursday.

  • Passing the time away as they wait for "The Goonies" to start at the drive-in are Charvee Makwana, 24, of Bartlett and Deetya Solanki, 13, of St. Charles outside the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

Daily Herald report
Updated 6/25/2020 9:58 PM

Moviegoers Thursday night took their DeLoreans and other vehicles back in time to 1985 -- when you could watch a film like "The Goonies" somewhere other than your home.

Just hours before the start of Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan allowed the limited reopening of some indoor movie theaters, the parking lot of the Sears Centre Arena provided a drive-in experience featuring the 35-year-old adventure comedy.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Upcoming screenings from this second Chicago Drive-In location (the other is in Bridgeview) include "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "Trading Places" on Friday; "Toy Story 4" and "The Blues Brothers" on Saturday; "Beetlejuice" on Monday; "Moana" on Tuesday; "The Princess Bride" on Wednesday; "The Sandlot" on Thursday, July 2; "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Dazed and Confused" on Friday, July 3; and "Independence Day" on Independence Day.

Tickets and further information are available at chicagodrivein.com.

