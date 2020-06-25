June 25 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Courtesy of the CDCThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope.

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 71,693 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Thursday. There have been 3,483 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 37,383 cases and 1,942 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 51,267 cases and 2,558 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,714 cases and 97 deaths in Des Plaines, 816 cases and 52 deaths in Wheeling, 682 cases and 17 deaths in Palatine, 680 cases and 19 deaths in Streamwood, 647 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 582 cases and 16 deaths in Schaumburg, 538 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 525 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 502 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 481 cases and 13 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 369 cases and 37 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 346 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 342 cases and 39 deaths in Northbrook, 265 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 123 cases and 17 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,829 cases and 459 deaths as of Thursday.

• Top counts: 816 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 769 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 657 cases and 10 deaths in Glendale Heights, 526 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 519 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 508 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 394 cases and 22 deaths in Lombard, 328 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 282 cases and 32 deaths in Elmhurst, 265 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 251 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 240 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 159 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 9,513 cases and 375 deaths on its website.

• Top counts as of Thursday: 2,640 to 2,644 in Waukegan, 585 to 589 in Round Lake Beach, 370 to 374 in Mundelein, 300 to 304 in Gurnee, 180 to 184 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 165 to 169 in Vernon Hills, 165 to 169 in Wauconda, 145 to 149 in Lake Zurich, 120 to 124 in Libertyville, 85 to 89 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,597 cases with 257 deaths on its website Thursday.

• Top counts: 3,350 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,857 in Elgin (Kane portion), 742 in Carpentersville, 301 in St. Charles, 286 in South Elgin, 198 in North Aurora, 171 in Geneva, 117 in Batavia, and 50 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,957 cases and 95 deaths, according to the health department Thursday.

Will County• 6,493 cases and 315 deaths, according to the health department's website Thursday.

• Cases per town include 384 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 67 in Aurora (Will County portion).