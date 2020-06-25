Feder: Bruce DuMont celebrates 'phenomenal' 40 years for 'Beyond the Beltway'

Bruce DuMont, host of "Beyond the Beltway" on WCGO 1590-AM/95.9-FM.

On June 26, 1980, Bruce DuMont launched a new kind of political talk show on Chicago radio.

"Inside Politics," as it was called, began as a 13-week experiment on Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM. The idea was to bring together political operatives and experts of various persuasions for a free-spirited weekly discussion of the news, politics and public policy.

Forty years later DuMont, 76, is still at it, presiding over "Beyond the Beltway" (as it was retitled in 1994) from 6 to 8 p.m. Sundays on north suburban Evanston Broadcasting news/talk WCGO 1590-AM/95.9-FM. Read the full story at robertfeder.com.