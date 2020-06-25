COVID-19 pandemic leads Elgin couple to close store, look for new magazine owner

Mary and Jeffrey Pierce have been prominent players in Elgin's business and cultural scene, between her eclectic downtown boutique and his vibrant monthly magazine about arts, entertainment and community events.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, will change that. The boutique, Soulful Sparrow, will close July 31, and the couple plans to move to Wisconsin later this year, leading to an uncertain future for the magazine, Bravo.

"We raised our family here. We have grown to love it here. That's why we do what we do," Mary Pierce said. "We don't make a lot of money in those two things ... we do it because we love our community and we love to serve our community."

Soulful Sparrow

Soulful Sparrow at 10 Douglas Ave. opened in 2012 selling women's clothing, scarves, jewelry, candles, purses, stationery and more. Mary Pierce, 56, has been its sole proprietor since 2018 after having business partners over the years.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Soulful Sparrow women's clothing and accessories store in Elgin, owned by Mary Pierce, will close July 31.

When the stay-at-home order was issued in March, the store had just restocked with spring merchandise, Mary said. The store reopened in May, but between rent obligations, not being equipped -- or passionate -- about selling online and an uncertain future, she decided to close for good, she said. Everything is on sale through July 31.

"There was a lot of money that was about to be tied to Christmas merchandise that, if it sat there like in the spring, it would be financial ruin for me," she said. "I figured, quit while I was ahead."

The decision was difficult and the thought of leaving Elgin is bittersweet, but it all makes sense. "I do think (closing the boutique) is bad thing for Elgin, but it's not necessarily a bad thing for me."

As for her plans, she probably will try to open another store, or work at another store in some capacity, she said.

Bravo magazine

Jeffrey, 57, is the founder, editor and publisher of Bravo, which he started in July 2015 and earlier this year was distributing 4,000 copies, now down to 2,000 during the pandemic. He plans to stay on through the end of the year but hopes to find a new owner -- he envisions someone local with strong ties to the community -- to take over for a "refresh" in 2021.

Jeffrey Pierce, founder, editor and publisher of Bravo, hopes a new, local owner will take over the monthly magazine in 2021. - Courtesy of Jeffrey Pierce

The magazine overall breaks even financially between publishing costs and advertising revenue, he said. The editorial content is submitted by contributors -- such as retired teachers, bloggers and student journalists -- for free or in exchange for a quarter-page ad. The cover art is by a different artist each month, many from Elgin or with some connection to town.

Jeffrey, who works from home in software and databases, calls the magazine "a demanding hobby" that takes up to 180 hours per month, what with putting it together, printing it and delivering it to more than 100 locations in Elgin, South Elgin and the Dundee area. A commissioned sales person helps out, but mostly it's Jeffrey driving around in his station wagon.

The closing of Soulful Sparrow, coupled with his job at RR Donnelley changing in the wake of the pandemic so he doesn't have to go to an office, led to the decision to move to Wisconsin, where he and his wife have family and friends.

"We always had plans for life after Elgin, but we thought it wouldn't happen for another 10 years," he said.

So far there's been no concrete interest in Bravo, although people have expressed dismay at the thought of it ending, he said.

So why would someone take over? "The reward is certainly not in making a profit, because I don't. It's the people I meet and the satisfaction of people reading it and liking it, and finding value."

Anyone interested can email Jeffrey at bravo@marqueemedia.net.