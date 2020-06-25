8 new charges in connection with Aurora looting

Eight more felony cases have been filed in connection with May 31 looting that followed a protest outside the Aurora Police Department, according to Kane County court records.

Of the new cases, four are against people who already were charged with other felonies stemming from violence and looting on May 31 and June 1, during which downtown Aurora businesses were damaged and robbed and three police cars set on fire in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Overall, 25 people have been charged with felonies and misdemeanors from the riot and subsequent looting, according to authorities and court records.

Charges of felony burglary, theft of more than $500 and retail theft at Aurora Spirit and Wine, 1669 Montgomery Road, were filed Thursday against six people, records show.

They are: Frankie T. Higgins, 35, and Erica M. Higgins, 33, both of the 800 block of Douglas Avenue, Aurora; Isaiah T. Stephenson, 29, of the 1300 block of Croton Road, Aurora; Tavon D. Powell, 20, of the 1200 block of Pearl Street, Aurora; Timothy D. Hill, 27, of the 200 block of Dee Road, North Aurora; and Trammel D. Foreman. 27, of the 500 block of East Ashland Avenue, Aurora, according to court records.

Frankie and Erica Higgins, along with Stephenson, also face previous felony charges that they stole from Walmart, 2900 Kirk Road, in the early morning hours of June 1, court records show.

Jeffrie L. Highsmith, 27, of the 300 block of Evans Avenue, Aurora, was charged this week with felony theft and criminal damage to property of Collima Jewelry, 4 N. Broadway St., on May 31, records show.

Highsmith previously was charged with armed violence and other felonies from that day; according to prosecutors, during the May 31 demonstration in downtown Aurora, Highsmith stole a flare and baton from an unoccupied police vehicle and threw a large rock at a police officer.

Christian A. Moore, 23, of the 900 block of Oliver Avenue, Aurora, was charged earlier this week with a May 31 burglary at La Villita Liquors, 1415 New York St., court records show.

Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel said authorities still are investigating and people with information about the looting should call the department's special tip line at (630) 256-HELP or email tips@apd.aurora.il.us.