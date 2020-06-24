Police seek public's help after fiery crash that killed drivers from Inverness, Buffalo Grove

Wheeling police say two drivers were killed and a third seriously injured in a fiery three-vehicle crash Tuesday night near Lake-Cook Road and Northgate Parkway. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Wheeling police say they are seeking the public's help in their investigation of a three-vehicle crash that killed two drivers Tuesday night near Lake-Cook Road and Northgate Parkway. Northshore Updates photo

Wheeling police are seeking the public's help in their investigation of a fiery three-vehicle crash that killed two drivers and seriously injured a third Tuesday night.

Police and firefighters were called to what was reported as a car fire at 7:39 p.m. near Lake-Cook Road and Northgate Parkway. First responders initially found two vehicles on the scene, with one car fully engulfed in flames, then discovered the third in a nearby tree line.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation shows the chain of events began when a vehicle rear-ended another on westbound Lake-Cook. The second vehicle went into the eastbound lanes, where it was struck by the third vehicle, police said.

Brenda L. Felix Soria, 49, of Inverness was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview after the crash, according to a report from the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Wednesday evening, the medical examiner's office identified the second victim as Arthur Matillano, 62, of Buffalo Grove. He died at the scene at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday, the report said.

Authorities said a third driver has been hospitalized with serious injuries but will survive. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

Police said they are asking for the public's assistance in locating witnesses to the crash or anyone who may potentially have dash camera video of what occurred. The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team of the Northwest Suburban Major Case Assistance Team is assisting with the investigation, Wheeling police said.

Lake-Cook Road from Milwaukee Avenue west to Lexington Drive was closed throughout the night and into the morning for the investigation. The stretch reopened about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.