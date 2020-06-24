Man surrenders, ending standoff with Aurora police

A man who barricaded himself inside an Aurora home on the 500 block of Bangs Street peacefully surrendered Wednesday morning after talking with the police department's Crisis Negotiation Team for 40 minutes by phone, authorities said.

Police responded to the area about 2 a.m. for a report of a man shooting at another man in the street. The caller later told police the man with the gun was breaking out windows of a vehicle parked in the driveway with a gun.

Police evacuated several homes on Bangs Street on the city's near southeast side and urged other residents in the area to stay inside until the situation was resolved.