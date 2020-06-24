Infection rate up slightly as state surpasses 138,000 cases, hospitalizations dip

The positivity rate from COVID-19 tests increased from a seven-day average of 2% Tuesday to 3% Wednesday, a slight deviation from Illinois' downward trend so far, officials said.

But the number of people hospitalized with the disease, another key indicator, dipped from 1,648 announced Tuesday to 1,614 on Wednesday.

Daily cases of the respiratory disease rose by 715 with 64 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

That brings the total Illinoisans dying from COVID-19 to 6,770 and cases are 138,540 statewide as of Wednesday.

The state stands near the eve of shifting to Phase 4 or Revitalization of a five-phase, four-region reopening plan on Friday. To transition, the state must hit health metrics including stable or declining hospitalizations, staying under a 20% positivity rate for the virus, and having available hospital beds -- standards Illinois currently meets.

Phase 4 loosens stay at home restrictions by allowing gatherings of 50 or more people to occur, movie theaters to reopen, and schools to resume this fall -- a far cry from late March when Illinois shut down nonessential businesses, services and industries to prevent spread of the respiratory disease.

"We are delighted to see how far we have come," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said at a Tuesday briefing.

Testing for COVID-19 has surpassed 1.4 million.

But one crucial element of preventing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases is a robust contact tracing program. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in May about 4,000 contact tracers will be hired in addition one those already working for state and county health departments. The program will cost about $80 million.

Some suburban health departments said they're still ramping up contact tracing programs.

"We have about 70 contact tracers currently working on the COVID-19 response, and look forward to staffing up incrementally with the state funds to make sure our new hires are properly trained to do this very important work,"

Lake County Health Department Communications Manager Hannah Goering said.

The health department has received more than 1,600 applications. "We have been working diligently to screen applicants, and once we receive the state funding, will begin our hiring," Goering noted last week.