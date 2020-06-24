 

How Geneva can celebrate Swedish Days virtually

  • There won't be a parade or other in-person festivities this year, but the Geneva Chamber of Commerce has organized remote activities and educational resources for a virtual Swedish Days.

    There won't be a parade or other in-person festivities this year, but the Geneva Chamber of Commerce has organized remote activities and educational resources for a virtual Swedish Days. Daily Herald file photo

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 
Updated 6/24/2020 4:05 PM

In any given year, hundreds of thousands of people flock to downtown Geneva for the annual Swedish Days festival, a long-standing celebration of heritage and community.

The tradition was halted this summer as the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the six-day event for the first time in 70 years. But Geneva Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Laura Rush says organizers are determined to "still spread some Swedish love" the only way they can: virtually.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

From Thursday through Sunday, concerts, videos and other activities will be available online, divided by the theme of the day. Thursday, for example, will focus on the "Swedish Connection," offering virtual trivia, dance lessons, cultural performances and history lessons.

Friday will be a kids' day, filled with live readings, a magic show and downloadable recipes, games and coloring pages. Saturday's theme is "Let Us Entertain You," with a book discussion, virtual Viking ship tours, and prerecorded and live concerts.

The festivities end Sunday, designated as an "Enjoy Geneva Day." Shops and restaurants are offering specials through the weekend.

The coronavirus has created the "perfect storm" for the local economy, Rush said. Businesses first had to shut down and then operate with limited capacities as they moved through each phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

The cancellation of tourism-boosting events like Swedish Days also is a contributing factor, city spokesman Kevin Stahr said. Geneva anticipates a "significant" loss of revenue in areas of food, beverage, retail and hotel revenues.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Of course not having 200,000 (people) come to town will be hard on the businesses, especially after the rough couple of months they have just had," Rush said. "However, our businesses are resourceful and creative, so I hope the virtual (event) helps a bit in making up some revenue."

The virtual festivities stemmed from an idea presented by chamber member Jennifer Kaye, who runs a photography studio, Rush said.

Though not a traditional Swedish Days experience, she said, the concept offers more opportunities for participants to learn about the Swedish culture, as well as the meaning behind the event's name -- a nod to the Swedish immigrants living in Geneva when it began.

"Each thing we thought of with social distancing and safety in mind," she said. "We did not know what phase Geneva would be in, so we erred on the side of conservative when putting it all together."

The chamber is selling T-shirts that read "Swedish Days 2020 ... Nope!" The proceeds will be distributed to the 10 to 15 nonprofits that typically run food booths during the six-day festival, which is, for many, their biggest fundraiser of the year, Rush said.

Boxes of Swedish goodies contributed by local businesses were sold out within three days, she said.

For more information, visit www.genevachamber.com.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
7-year-old Lombard girl providing masks for the homeless, with an even bigger goal in mind
Related Article
7-year-old Lombard girl providing masks for the homeless, with an even bigger goal in mind
 
Illinois deaths skyrocketed in April, but were they all COVID-19?
Related Article
Illinois deaths skyrocketed in April, but were they all COVID-19?
 
Infection rate up slightly as state surpasses 138,000 cases, hospitalizations dip
Related Article
Infection rate up slightly as state surpasses 138,000 cases, hospitalizations dip
 
West Chicago church launches COVID-19 testing to reach hard-hit Latino communities
Related Article
West Chicago church launches COVID-19 testing to reach hard-hit Latino communities
 
Boomers' season canceled in Schaumburg, but baseball is on in Rosemont
Related Article
Boomers' season canceled in Schaumburg, but baseball is on in Rosemont
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 