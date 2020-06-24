Homes temporarily evacuated after gas main ruptured during roadwork in Palatine

A 4-inch gas main was ruptured during roadwork Wednesday morning in Palatine, forcing a handful of residents to temporarily evacuate while repairs were made.

A construction crew using a backhoe struck the gas line just before 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lilly Lane and Laurel Drive, in a residential neighborhood north of the Rand and Dundee roads intersection, authorities said.

Palatine Deputy Fire Chief Pat Gratzianna said firefighters responded to the hazardous materials call and, amid the odor of gas, coordinated a one-block evacuation of the area that contains apartments and single-family homes.

Nicor Gas arrived on the scene and patched up the leak within the hour, allowing residents to return safely shortly thereafter, Gratzianna said.

There was never a fire and no injuries were reported, he said.