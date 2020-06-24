 

Homes temporarily evacuated after gas main ruptured during roadwork in Palatine

  • Palatine firefighters responded to a gas main leak at a road construction site Wednesday morning at Lilly Lane and Laurel Drive in Palatine.

  • A construction crew using a backhoe struck a gas main during road construction Wednesday morning in Palatine, prompting a temporary evacuation of the area.

Updated 6/24/2020 12:41 PM

A 4-inch gas main was ruptured during roadwork Wednesday morning in Palatine, forcing a handful of residents to temporarily evacuate while repairs were made.

A construction crew using a backhoe struck the gas line just before 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lilly Lane and Laurel Drive, in a residential neighborhood north of the Rand and Dundee roads intersection, authorities said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Palatine Deputy Fire Chief Pat Gratzianna said firefighters responded to the hazardous materials call and, amid the odor of gas, coordinated a one-block evacuation of the area that contains apartments and single-family homes.

Nicor Gas arrived on the scene and patched up the leak within the hour, allowing residents to return safely shortly thereafter, Gratzianna said.

There was never a fire and no injuries were reported, he said.

