Aurora police in standoff with man barricaded in house

Aurora police have evacuated several home on the 500 block of Bangs Street on the city's near southeast side after a man barricaded himself inside a house there.

Police are urging other residents in the area to stay inside until the situation has been resolved.

Police responded to the area at about 2 a.m. for a report of a man shooting at another man in the street. However, the caller later told police the man with the gun was breaking out windows of a vehicle parked in the driveway with a gun.

The Aurora Police Department Special Response Team was activated and deployed to the scene.

Police officials said they are working to make contact with the man inside the home. They believe he is the only person inside the residence.