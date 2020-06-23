Willowbrook youth charged with shooting friend, punching cop

A Willowbrook juvenile has been charged with shooting a friend in the chest while showing him a gun and then punching one DuPage County sheriff's deputy who was investigating the case and trying to disarm another, authorities said Tuesday.

The boy has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, attempting to disarm a police officer and two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. DuPage Judge Brian Jacobs ordered the juvenile be detained until at least his next court appearance, which is scheduled for July 1.

Police said they responded Monday morning to a report of a gunshot victim in a Willowbrook apartment complex. They said they found the victim with a wound to the chest. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Authorities said it appears the juvenile was handling the weapon when his mother tried to take it away and the gun went off,

As the victim was being taken from the apartment, authorities said, the juvenile punched one deputy in the face and placed another deputy in a chokehold from behind and tried to steal his firearm.

Two other juveniles who were at the scene also have been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer.

"It is alleged that the defendant's recklessness endangered his friend's life," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Additionally, the allegations that the defendant then physically attacked a deputy at the scene and tried to disarm another deputy, I find particularly troubling. This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and anyone accused of such behavior will quickly find themselves facing serious felony charges."

"It is disheartening that anyone would react that way toward an officer who is trying to help. That behavior simply cannot be tolerated," DuPage Sheriff James Mendrick said. "I would like to express my appreciation for the professionalism demonstrated by my deputies during this horribly volatile incident."