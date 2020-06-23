June 23 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 70,903 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Tuesday. There have been 3,429 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 36,951 cases and 1,913 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 50,833 cases and 2,526 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,694 cases and 95 deaths in Des Plaines, 811 cases and 52 deaths in Wheeling, 685 cases and 16 deaths in Palatine, 667 cases and 19 deaths in Streamwood, 645 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 580 cases and 16 deaths in Schaumburg, 530 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 514 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 498 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 463 cases and 12 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 367 cases and 36 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 345 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 335 cases and 39 deaths in Northbrook, 264 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 120 cases and 17 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,742 cases and 451 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 812 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 763 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 653 cases and 10 deaths in Glendale Heights, 523 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 517 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 506 cases and 28 deaths in Carol Stream, 389 cases and 21 deaths in Lombard, 327 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 275 cases and 32 deaths in Elmhurst, 255 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 251 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 235 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 157 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 9,411 cases and 367 deaths on its website.

• Top counts as of Tuesday: 2,605 to 2,609 in Waukegan, 580 to 584 in Round Lake Beach, 370 to 374 in Mundelein, 300 to 304 in Gurnee, 165 to 169 in Vernon Hills, 170 to 174 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 140 to 144 in Lake Zurich, 135 to 139 in Wauconda, 115 to 119 in Libertyville, 85 to 89 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,514 cases with 254 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 3,340 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,839 in Elgin (Kane portion), 732 in Carpentersville, 286 in St. Charles, 285 in South Elgin, 190 in North Aurora, 165 in Geneva, 116 in Batavia, and 51 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,928 cases and 93 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• 6,433 cases and 310 deaths, according to the health department's website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 377 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 67 in Aurora (Will County portion).