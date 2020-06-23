Feder: WCGO's 'Gabby Road' morphs into 'The Hannah and Fred Show'

After eight months as a Sunday morning destination on north suburban WCGO 1590-AM/95.9-FM, there's a new name and a cast change coming to "Gabby Road with Hannah, Fred and Justin," Robert Feder writes.

Justin Kulovsek, who's been one of three co-hosts since the show began in October, said he plans to step down after this weekend to devote more time to expanding JAK Digital, his media consulting business.

Kulovsek, who most recently was vice president of innovation at the Museum of Broadcast Communications, said his final appearance on "Gabby Road" will be this weekend.

Starting July 5, Hannah Stanley and Fred Weintraub will rechristen the program "The Hannah and Fred Show." It will continue to air at the same time -- from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays -- on the Evanston Broadcasting talk station.

The show streams live at 1590wcgo.com.

It also is distributed in syndication by SmartTalk Radio Network.

Stanley was a longtime host at news/talk WGN 720-AM and ESPN Radio, and Weintraub is executive producer at Weigel Broadcasting and a globe-trotting media personality known as Chicago's "Royal Watcher." The two previously worked together at WGN.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.