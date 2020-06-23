 

Developers eyeing former industrial land in Mundelein for apartment complex

  • Developers want to construct apartment buildings on Route 176 near Morris Avenue in Mundelein. It'll be called Morris Station.

      Developers want to construct apartment buildings on Route 176 near Morris Avenue in Mundelein. It'll be called Morris Station. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 6/23/2020 11:23 AM

Developers wants to build an apartment complex on formerly industrial land in downtown Mundelein.

The buildings are proposed for 101 E. Maple Ave. and at 538 N. Morris Ave. The two sites are south of Maple Avenue and separated by the Canadian National railroad tracks.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The developers -- AlphaTerra Realty Capital and Landmark Asset Partners -- envision offering 108 rental units in relatively small buildings that resemble townhouses.

One- and two-bedroom apartments would be available, ranging from about 500 square feet to more than 1,300 square feet, developer Peter Tremulis told the village board during a presentation Monday night.

Located a short walk from Mundelein's train station and area restaurants and stores, the complex would be called Morris Station.

"We think it's a great location," Tremulis said.

In addition to the apartments, the plan includes more than 10,000 square feet of open space for a park, architect and developer Gene Kripak said.

A roofing business used to operate at 538 N. Morris Ave., while the land at 101 E. Maple Ave. had been occupied by a recycling center until this year. The village owns both properties now, and the previous buildings have been razed to make way for redevelopment.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A different developer, K. Hovnanian Homes, had eyed both properties for residential redevelopment, but that plan fell through because of changes within the company, Mundelein Community Development Director Amanda Orenchuk told the village board.

AlphaTerra and Landmark swooped in to propose apartment buildings on both sites. If the new plan progresses, the groups would purchase the sites for $1.4 million, documents indicate.

The village board approved the term sheet for the sale Monday, which paves the way for the purchase to go through.

If the deal goes through, construction could begin by spring 2021, Kripak said.

A couple trustees and Mayor Steve Lentz spoke favorably of the proposed development.

"I'm excited about it," Lentz said. "It's a type of housing stock we don't really have in Mundelein."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Shuttered recycling center in Mundelein being demolished to make way for redevelopment
Related Article
Shuttered recycling center in Mundelein being demolished to make way for redevelopment
 
Residential developer wants to build townhouses in downtown Mundelein
Related Article
Residential developer wants to build townhouses in downtown Mundelein
 
Mundelein settles condemnation fight with downtown business owner
Related Article
Mundelein settles condemnation fight with downtown business owner
 
Developer wants to build houses at site of former Mundelein roofing business
Related Article
Developer wants to build houses at site of former Mundelein roofing business
 
Developer wants to turn vacant Mundelein building into retail, restaurant space
Related Article
Developer wants to turn vacant Mundelein building into retail, restaurant space
 
Mundelein buys land in downtown area for $200,000
Related Article
Mundelein buys land in downtown area for $200,000
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 