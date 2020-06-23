 

Cook Memorial library board president resigns over homophobic statements

  • Cook Memorial Public Library District board President Bonnie Quirke

    Cook Memorial Public Library District board President Bonnie Quirke Daily Herald File Photo

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 6/23/2020 4:33 PM

Embroiled in controversy over homophobic statements she made, Cook Memorial Public Library District board President Bonnie Quirke on Tuesday resigned from the panel.

Quirke, 80, of Libertyville, had served on the board since 2005 and had been its president since 2009. The resignation was effective immediately.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Quirke was publicly lambasted during last week's library board meeting for a nearly 10-year-old speech to a conservative group in which she accused libraries of promoting "the homosexual agenda." The speech didn't spark trouble until a video of it recently circulated through the Cook Memorial community.

"The library abounds with the homosexual agenda, especially in the children's department," Quirke told the audience.

She also said "we have abdicated local politics, and the predators have taken over."

Quirke has taken additional heat for some racially inflammatory Facebook posts and for homophobic comments she made to the Daily Herald in a 2013 interview.

Patrons and fellow library trustees had called on Quirke to resign.

During last week's meeting, Quirke cited her free speech rights and said she's never allowed her personal positions to influence the library.

