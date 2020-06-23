At least one killed in fiery Wheeling crash

Firefighters tend to some of the wreckage in a fiery fatal crash involving two vehicles Tuesday night at Lake-Cook Road and Northgate Parkway. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A fiery crash in Wheeling left at least one person dead and others injured Tuesday night at Lake-Cook Road and Northgate Parkway. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A fiery crash in Wheeling has left at least one person dead Tuesday night.

The crash happened at Lake-Cook Road and Northgate Parkway. The circumstances of the crash, and what caused it, were not immediately clear.

Two cars were involved in the crash. Several other people were reported injured.

Witnesses said they heard the crash when they were walking in the neighborhood. They said it caused a boom so loud they thought a transformer or some other electrical component blew. It wasn't until they walked to the area of the crash that they realized it was from cars.

No further details about the victims or the crash have been released.