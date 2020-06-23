187 homes proposed near routes 60/83 and 176 on Mundelein's northwest side

A developer wants to build 187 single-family houses on Mundelein's northwest side. The land, near the northwest corner of Route 60/83 and Route 176, is undeveloped and zoned for a shopping center. Courtesy of Village of Mundelein

A national homebuilding company wants to create a new residential development on Mundelein's northwest side.

Pulte Homes envisions 187 single-family houses on a roughly 100-acre site near the northwest corner of Route 60/83 and Route 176.

The site, which is undeveloped, has a memorable history.

Mundelein annexed the land in 2005 at the behest of a different developer that wanted to build a shopping center for a Walmart store and other notable retailers. In 2007, however, residents in the nearby Ivanhoe neighborhood sued the village to stop the development, and the plan eventually went belly-up.

The land remains zoned for a shopping center.

Pulte's real estate attorney, Vince Rosanova, unveiled the company's plan during Monday's village board meeting.

Pulte has proposed calling the subdivision Sheldon Woods. That's the former name of the land where the Mundelein Seminary now stands, documents indicate.

Houses would occupy more than 36 acres of the site. A nearly 9-acre park also is planned, Rosanova said, and nearly 3 acres would be reserved for commercial development.

The rest of the site would remain open space.

Two home models are planned, Rosanova said. Homes would range in size from 1,700 square feet to 3,900 square feet, he said.

Prices could start at more than $300,000 and exceed $500,000, Rosanova said.

The site is across Route 60/83 from the enormous Mundelein Crossings shopping center and near other retail properties. As such, Rosanova said putting homes there would boost business for those retailers.

If the plan successfully moves through the village plan commission and clears the village board, construction could start in summer or fall 2021, Rosanova said.

Although they took no formal action, trustees voiced unanimous support for the proposal.

"This is lovely," Trustee Dawn Abernathy said. "I think it'll be great."

Trustee Ray Semple called the plan exciting.

"It's a good sign for the overall economy," he said.