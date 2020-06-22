Prosecutors want Aurora pedophile committed indefinitely after prison release

The Illinois attorney general's office is seeking to indefinitely commit to the state's Department of Human Services an Aurora pedophile who is scheduled to be released from prison Friday after serving a child pornography sentence.

Prosecutors have filed a petition to have Kevin D. Reynolds, 54, committed under the Sexually Violent Persons Act to the Rushville Treatment and Detention Facility, according to Kane County court records.

Reynolds has nearly finished serving a 10-year prison term from a June 2015 arrest on felony charges of child pornography possession. He lived in Aurora at the time.

Reynolds' Google Drive account was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as making child pornography files available to others for download, according to prosecutors and court records.

Under the act, which was passed in the late 1990s, a defendant can be committed to the Department of Human Services until he is no longer considered a danger to society. To do so, the defendant must be convicted of a sexual offense, diagnosed with a mental disorder, and a judge or jury determines it is "substantially probable" the defendant will reoffend in the future.

"Mr. Reynolds chose to sexually offend against children demonstrating a pattern of recurrent, intense sexual behaviors involving prepubescent children," Elaine Bochenek, a licensed clinical psychologist, wrote in a May 11, 2020, report after interviewing Reynolds.

Bochenek diagnosed Reynolds with pedophiliac disorder and noted his previous convictions: In 1994, when Reynolds was 26, he was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 9-year-old boy; he was convicted in Macon County in 2008 of possessing child pornography of boys and girls.

When he was arrested in 2015 in Aurora on child pornography charges and later pleaded guilty, he was subject to a minimum 10-year prison term. Under state law, he was required to serve half of that sentence.

Reynolds is due before Judge John Barsanti on Tuesday for a probable cause ruling on whether Reynolds can be held at the Department of Human Services after his prison release while the petition is pending.